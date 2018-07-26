Abington Junior League’s impressive postseason run brought them to the state tournament.

The District 17 champions capped off an undefeated Section 5 tournament with a 6-0 victory over Pittston Area last Saturday at Hilldale Park in Plains.

Abington outscored its opponents, 39-5, in three games in the tournament after rolling through the District 17 tournament with a two-game sweep in the championship finals, outscoring their opponent, 33-3.

“I’m a little surprised,” Abington manager Ryan Mitvalsky said. “We have bats from top to bottom in the lineup and the reserves are hitting well, too.”

Abington advanced to the state tournament at Lakeview Knothole Little League in Stoneboro. The team played Sharpsville, the Section 2 champion, in the first round Wednesday. The results of that game was unavailable at presstime

On Saturday, Andrew Albright struck out seven in five no-hit innings to earn the victory.

“If it was a regular-season game I would have probably left him in to see if he could get the no-hitter, but I took him out with his pitch count at 63 so he can start the first game for us next round,” Mitvalsky said.

Abington scored a pair of runs in the second inning and added three runs in the third on hits by Dominic Selvenis, Cole Vida and Brodie Robertson.

“I tell the boys that in baseball there is hitting, pitching and defense and if you win two out of three you’ll be in good shape,” Mitvalsky said. “The hitting and the pitching have been outstanding and I think we have three or four errors total so we’re 3 for 3.”

Pittston, which was held to four singles, got a leadoff hit in the seventh by Connor Mulhern but Michael Stanton retired the next three batters in order to end the game.

Gavin Ross finished with two hits for the winners.

Two days earlier to advance to the championship game, Gavin LaCoe had four hits, including a pair of doubles, to lead Abington to a 19-3 win over Back Mountain in the winners’ bracket final. Brodie Robertson had two doubles and a single for Abington, Ross had a double and two singles, winning pitcher Cole Vida had a triple and a single and Noah O’Malley had a double and a single.

In the tournament opener July 18, Albright, who had four hits, and O’Malley combined on a no-hitter as Abington topped Pittston Area, 14-2.

Robertson and LaCoe each collected two singles and a double, and O’Malley added a double.

Section 5

Little League 8-9-10

Mountain Top defeated Abington American, 5-4, on July 20 to capture the championship. Evan Gonzalez led Abington American at the plate in a 2 for 4 night that included two runs scored.

Reese Zaleski knocked in four runs and Seamus Kelly had three RBIs as Abington American advanced to the loser’s bracket final, knocking off Green Ridge, 16-6, in five innings.

Joining Zaleski, who also scored three times, and Kelly with multiple hits were winning pitcher Harshal Patel and Gonzalez.

