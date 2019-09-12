CLARKS SUMMIT — With Scranton Prep looking for a go-ahead score, it turned to Ryan McAndrew and the junior delivered. When the Cavaliers tried to ice the game, they again leaned on McAndrew, who responded and helped lead No. 4 Scranton Prep to a 17-10 win over Abington Heights in a Lackawanna Football Conference crossover game Saturday at Comets Stadium.

McAndrew had eight yards rushing on three carries in the first half but, trailing, 10-7, at halftime, the Cavaliers (2-1) started to get him more involved in their offense in the second half. After a missed field goal midway through the third quarter, Scranton Prep took over at its 20. Paddy Grady completed four passes on the 11-play drive with three going to Robert Rossi. McAndrew had two carries on the drive, including a 13-yard touchdown run to give Scranton Prep a 14-10 lead with 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

“That was huge; that was the momentum shifter of the game that really got us going and from there we just took off,” McAndrew said. “Tucker Johnson in front of me with a great block and I just went behind him and saw open field and touchdown.”

Brendan Colleran blocked a punt on Abington Heights’ next drive to give Scranton Prep the ball at the Comets’ 47. McAndrew carried the ball four times on the seven-play drive and Chase Stephens kicked a 23-yard field goal to push the lead to 17-10 with 8:46 left in the fourth quarter.

After both teams punted, Abington Heights (0-3) took over with 5:07 left and drove down to Scranton Prep’s 32 but were stopped on fourth down. With 2:44 left, McAndrew carried the ball five straight times for 34 yards and picked up two first downs to run out the clock.

“It was great,” McAndrew said. “My teammates were behind me, they were blocking for me, they were doing great up front and Tucker Johnson right in front of me lead blocking for me every single play.”

McAndrew finished with 99 yards on 15 carries.

“We’re fortunate that we have kids like Ryan McAndrew that are willing to step in there and run really hard,” Scranton Prep coach Terry Gallagher said. “He’s a tough kid, he’s a really good athlete and he played a lot of football today.”

Scranton Prep took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter when Grady hit Carter Odell on screen pass. Odell broke a tackle and ran 65 yards for the score. Abington Heights was forced to punt on its next drive but the returner fumbled the ball and PT Cutrufello recovered at the Cavaliers’ 25. But the Comets’ offense stalled and Jimmy Lefchak hit a 36-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3.

On Scranton Prep’s next drive, Corey Perkins stepped in front of a pass along the right sideline for an interception and raced 65 yards for a score to give the Comets a 10-7 lead.

“Abington Heights is a much improved team,” Gallagher said. “I thought our kids grinded it out and just gritted down and just played hard and played physical and we’re fortunate that we got the win.”

