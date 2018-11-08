HERSHEY — Stephen Haggerty fell. Ryan Siebecker lost a shoe.

It was an eventful race for the Abington Heights boys team Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships.

Yet the Comets managed to finish 14th in the boys Class 2A team standings. Actually, they tied for 13th with District 9 Punxsutawney — both had 309 points — but lost out on the sixth-runner tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, the Abington Heights girls team held their own in the ultra-competitive Class 3A field, finishing 17th in the standings with 413 points.

“The 3A race is unbelievably stacked with talent,” coach Mike Ludka said of his girls. “They did what we wanted. They got out well, were competitive throughout the race and finished strong. It was a good cap on a great year.”

Senior Ethan Mattox was the top finisher for the Abington Heights boys, covering the muddy 3.1-mile Hershey Parkview Course on a sunny, but windy, day in 18 minutes, 20 seconds to place 96th.

Haggerty, another senior, recovered from his fall to finish 101st in 18:25.

Then there was Siebecker. The senior ran the final two miles of the race with one shoe after losing the other in the mud in the first mile to wind up 105th in 18:26.

“Right before the race, I said, ‘It’s not lose-your-shoe mud, it’s slippery mud.’ Sure enough, I lost my shoe,” Siebecker said. “But I always say to the guys that, in cross country, you take what comes and do what you can. That’s what I was thinking.

“I was really proud of our team and how we finished out our season. We said we were going to come out and show people who we are and I think we did that. We all worked together. Our top three were really close to each other throughout the race and finished close to each other, which was nice.”

Freshman Gavin Ross (163rd, 19:03) and junior Damon Martin (179th, 19:13) rounded out the top five for the Comets. Senior Sloan Seid and junior Noah Bolus also ran.

“It was kind of a crazy race, but they performed well,” Ludka said. “It’s always tough to come here and race well. They handled the conditions and competition as best as we could hope.”

A familiar name was first across the finish line for the Abington Heights girls.

Freshman Allison Dammer placed 131st in 21:32.

Of course, older sister Katie was a four-time state medalist, including fourth last year in Class 3A as a senior.

“It’s hard being a freshman in this race,” Allison said. “It’s such a big race, nerves, I always heard the start is so fast. It’s just stressful because I’ve never been to a big meet like this.”

Because she and Katie are different runners with different running styles, Allison said it was tough to ask her sister for advice about the state meet.

“She couldn’t tell me exactly what to do,” Allison said. “It was more motivation and just doing your best. It’s always helpful.

“I hurt myself the first week of the season, so this season has been full of ups and downs. I’m just glad it ended on an up.”

Ludka noted that Dammer finishing as the Lady Comets’ top runner was another example of the depth the team has shown all season.

“That’s what great about this team,” Ludka said. “We can shuffle things around because we are so competitive internally. We don’t miss a beat because the grouping is so tight.”

Senior Hannah Hughes was 147th in 21:48. Sophomore Abby Marion was 160th in 21:57, followed by seniors Modupe Osuntokun (173rd, 22:05) and Sarah Bath (180th, 22:12). Sophomore Claire Belton and freshman Ellie Saunders also ran.

“It was definitely a challenge for us,” Bath said. “But we definitely ran well as a team. We got out well; the start is a little faster than we’re used to, but we did a great job with that. We did a really good job staying together and running our best despite the conditions.”

A three-time state qualifier, Bath said it was a nice way to end her career.

“It’s just a privilege to be here and I never want to take it for granted,” she said. “I’m really blessed to have this awesome team that we can have success at districts to get the chance to be here every year. So I’m definitely thankful for the opportunity and have improved physically, time-wise and place-wise from the experience every year.”

Contact the writer:

swalsh@timesshamrock.com;

570-348-9100 ext. 5109;

@swalshTT on Twitter