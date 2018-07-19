Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Abington Heights’ Chase Overholser (left) and Nate Gronsky. JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

BLAKELY — Their senior seasons didn’t go according to plan, but Chase Overholser and Nate Gronsky finished on a high note as members of the County all-star team for the 84th Scranton Lions Club Dream Game.

In the fall, Abington Heights battled through a frustrating 1-10 final record, the program’s first non-winning season since 2014 and its lowest win total since 1993.

Still, Overholser and Gronsky represented the Comets in the annual summer clash of standout players that raises money for the Lackawanna County Blind Association.

“It was one last chance to get back on the field and play with the top players from around the league,” Gronsky said. “It’s one of the longest running all-star games in the country and playing in it is something you can carry with you for the rest of your lives.”

In his final season, Overholser had three receptions for 24 yards and had an eye-popping 126 total tackles as a defensive back. He had nine games with double-digit tackles, which included 17 stops against Wyoming Valley West.

In his career, Overholser played in 24 varsity games and piled up 143 total tackles, which included 102 being solo, with four being for loss.

“I enjoyed it,” Overholser said. “You play against a lot of these guys during the season and then you get to play together.

“I was happy to be selected because last season didn’t go as planned.”

Gronsky, a two-way lineman, had 34 total tackles with 24 being solo and three for loss. He also had two sacks and a forced fumble for the Comets.

In two seasons on the defensive line, the 6-foot, 245-pounder had 44 total tackles.

