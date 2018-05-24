Lackawanna County Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley presents trophies to the winners in the 4 to 8 age category. From left, front row: Chase Wesley, Ian Westgate, Mason Trombly, Skyler Russo, Conor Moore, Ronald Hazelton, Noah and Emmy Kocher, and Abigail Mikovitch. Back row: O’Malley, Dougher and Davis.

From left, front row: Aviana Santarelli, fourth place and first to the limit; Thomas Hazelton, first place; Maddy Pisko, first fish caught; Aiden VanLouvonder, fifth place; Alex Hanson, closest guess; Carson Lombardo, third place; and Narvin Mann, second place. Back row: Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, Mark Dougher, the County’s Parks and Recreation’s Buildings and Grounds manager; and William Davis, the County’s deputy director for Parks and Recreation.