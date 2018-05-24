Article Tools
Lackawanna County Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley presents trophies to the winners in the 4 to 8 age category. From left, front row: Chase Wesley, Ian Westgate, Mason Trombly, Skyler Russo, Conor Moore, Ronald Hazelton, Noah and Emmy Kocher, and Abigail Mikovitch. Back row: O’Malley, Dougher and Davis.
From left, front row: Aviana Santarelli, fourth place and first to the limit; Thomas Hazelton, first place; Maddy Pisko, first fish caught; Aiden VanLouvonder, fifth place; Alex Hanson, closest guess; Carson Lombardo, third place; and Narvin Mann, second place. Back row: Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, Mark Dougher, the County’s Parks and Recreation’s Buildings and Grounds manager; and William Davis, the County’s deputy director for Parks and Recreation.
Lackawanna County Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and members of the Parks and Recreation staff presented trophies to the winners in the 9 to 12 age category at the 26th annual fishing derby held recently at McDade Park. More than 200 children participated in the event.