Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO From left, first row: Mike Malone (father), Mike Malone and Laura Malone (mother). Second row: Andrew Snyder (principal), LeeAnn Theony (asst. principal), Joe Repshis (coach), Mark Lemoncelli (asst. principal). CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington Heights’ Mike Malone moves the ball past Wallenpaupack’s Tommy Hiller during a game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.

Mike Malone found his perfect fit.

So, he made his commitment official.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Abington Heights senior two-way lineman signed his National Letter of Intent during the early period to attend William & Mary where he will continue his academic and athletic careers.

“I went down there for a visit during the season and I like the coaching staff and it seemed like the right place for me,” Malone said. “It felt like home.

“I am signing because this is the best fit for me and I can’t wait to commit, continue with basketball season, and start my next chapter in life.”

A four-year starter at Abington Heights, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound standout helped the program win the District 2 Class 5A championship in his freshman season.

Abington Heights made the district playoffs in each of the last three seasons, but had only six wins overall.

He earned honors on the Lackawanna Football Conference Coaches’ all-star teams the two straight seasons.

In his career, Malone had 218 total tackles, which included 138 solo stops and 30½ tackles for loss with 10 sacks.

He is also a finalist for the Fiore Cesare award and scholarship.

“Regardless of our records, I loved football,” Malone, 18, said. “I loved playing for coach (Joe) Repshis and the coaching staff. They are the best coaches. Everything I learned, I owe to them.”

William & Mary, which Malone visited in November, recruited him as a defensive lineman where he had 67 total tackles with eight for loss and two sacks as a senior.

“I am very excited,” Malone said. “I love defense. I love getting after it and being physical. They are a three-down scheme and they are going to use me as a defensive end, but as I start lifting in their program and develop, they could see me playing inside too.”

A consummate teammate in high school, Malone made the move to offensive tackle after three years as a tight end. He caught 33 passes for 433 yards and a touchdown in three seasons. His athleticism made him a solid lineman.

“I was all for it,” Malone said of the move. “I figured it would be best for the team. I didn’t mind moving to tackle from tight end, because I would do anything that would help the team.”

Also a multi-sport athlete, Malone is a three-year starter at center for the Abington Heights basketball team. As a sophomore, he helped the Comets win the PIAA Class 5A championship and last season led the team to the state semifinals.

Abington Heights is 3-1 this season.

In his basketball career, Malone has scored 218 points and controlled the boards as a physical presence inside.

“Every single school that came in said they were looking for guys who played more than one sport,” Malone said. “I have been playing basketball almost my whole life and the footwork and staying in shape really benefitted me in football.”

Malone also considered Monmouth, Duquesne, Colgate and Robert Morris.

Last season, William & Mary, which competes at the Football Championship Subdivision level and as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, finished 5-7 overall.

In 2020, William & Mary opens the season at Stanford.

Contact the writer:

jbfawcett@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9125;

@sportsTT on Twitter