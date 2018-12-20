Abington Heights’ community is still buzzing about the run the boys basketball team went on in March on its way to the program’s first PIAA championship.

But now it’s time for the Comets to defend what they worked so hard to achieve.

They will do so as the preseason No. 1 team in the state for Class 5A and a favorite to repeat.

“Starting out, I was so excited, you know, I played football to get my mind off it, but now I was really craving the sport,” Abington Heights standout George Tinsley said. “I am really excited, because we have a very difficult schedule. We are playing a lot of new teams and hopefully those challenges will get us ready for the postseason.”

While it is extremely difficult to win back-to-back championships, the Comets certainly have the talent returning to warrant being considered the top team in their classification.

Tinsley, who earned all-region and Class 5A all-state honors as a junior, begins his final season having already made his college decision.

Last season’s Times-Tribune Player of the Year committed to the University of Binghamton and is ready to lead the team as a senior. The 6-foot-5 forward, who started the season with 1,000 career points, has already proven to be the team’s go-to weapon in the nonleague portion of the schedule.

He scored 54 points in three wins, which included a season-high 28 against a highly regarded Williamsport team.

Three other starters from last season’s state run are also back for coach Ken Bianchi, who, while guiding last year’s group to the championship, became the all-time area leader in career wins. In his 44th season as a head coach, he moved his total to 777 wins after the victory over Williamsport.

Mike Malone, a rugged, 6-4 post player, is back and gives the Comets an athlete whose strength is his greatest asset as a defender and rebounder.

Corey Perkins and Jack Nealon were first-year staters a year ago, and both made valuable contributions as shooting guards.

In the team’s first three games, the backcourt duo combined for 60 points with seven 3-pointers.

“It was obviously a great experience for us,” Nealon said. “We have one year under our belts and have those lessons and experiences to reflect back on when we face challenges this year.

“We have a very tough nonconference schedule and our league can be very tough, so I am very excited.”

Abington Heights also received a lift with the return of Trey Koehler to the lineup. As a sophomore, the guard helped the Comets reach the PIAA Class 5A semifinals, but a foot injury sidelined him for the second half of his junior season and he missed out on playing for the state title.

In his first game back, Koehler scored 16 points in a win over Pocono Mountain West, and had 51 points in the 3-0 start to the season.

“It’s great having Trey back, I really love playing with him, you know and he was a big part of what we did two years ago,” Tinsley said. “And this team, we just still have a special connection.”

The Comets have size coming off the bench with Harry Johnson, who at 6-4 has already shown he can man the post when called upon. He scored 11 points in Abington Heights’ first three wins.

Drew Nealon, who saw minutes last season at guard, Andrew Keris, Michael Pusateri and Phil Johnson have all contributed to the good start by the Comets.

Over the holiday break, the Comets will play Emmaus, a District 11 team, at the Muhlenberg Tournament, and Unionville at Chestnut Hill Academy.

Abington Heights opens defense of it’s Lackawanna League Division I championship Jan. 2 at home against Scranton.

Schedule

D22 at Emmaus, 4

D28 at Unionville, 7:15

J2 vs. Scranton, 7:15

J4 at Wallenpaupack, 7:15

J5 vs. Berks Catholic, 2:30

J8 at West Scranton, 7:15

J11 vs. Western Wayne, 7:15

J15 vs. Scranton Prep

J18 at Honesdale, 7:15

J22 vs. Valley View, 7:15

J25 at North Pocono, 7:15

J26 at Hazleton Area, 7

J29 vs. Delaware Valley, 7:15

F1 at Scranton, 7:15

F5 at Valley View, 7:15

F8 vs. West Scranton, 7:15

F14 at Scranton Prep, 7:15