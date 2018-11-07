BLAKELY — Valley View’s Mason Kordish rushed for three touchdowns, Janaasah Boone accounted for two more and the top-seeded Cougars defeated Abington Heights, 44-13, in the District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals on Nov. 2.

Valley View (11-0) advanced to the semifinals while the Comets’ season ended at 2-9.

Trailing, 35-0, Abington Heights (2-9) broke through in the third quarter when George Tinsley hit Corey Perkins with a back-shoulder throw for a 10-yard touchdown, capping an 84-yard drive, to make the score 35-6, when the extra point failed.

Tinsley, who averaged 143.6 yards passing per game during the regular season, was held to 39 yards passing on 6 for 14 attempts.

“Obviously, we were worried about him throwing the ball, so we wanted to do a good job covering the receivers and I thought we did a pretty good job of that, put some pressure on him,” Valley View coach George Howanitz said.

The Comets’ Noah Braid scored on a 76-yard run with 1:18 remaining in the game to cap the scoring.

