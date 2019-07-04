NEWTON TWP. — When a tornado touched down late last month, damage was inevitable.

For Cedar BMX, a non-profit, volunteer-run bike park, the damage was surely done.

“You’re not going to believe what this place looks like,” Steve Serge, a park volunteer and coach, said on the phone to track operator Candy Rosencrance when initially assessing the situation.

Serge, Rosencrance and other volunteers, many of whom are parents of kids who ride at Cedar BMX, were faced with more than a week of cleanup after winds reaching 90 mph roared through the township.

The first two days consisted of tree removal. Volunteers brought equipment of their own, some of which was industrial-grade, to assist.

Cedar BMX also received help from neighboring businesses including Red Barn Village, which sustained damage of its own.

“We all got here and there was no blueprint or plan,” Serge said. “Everyone just thought, ‘all right, we have to start somewhere.’ ”

For more than a week, Cedar BMX was unable to stage race nights due to heavy damage to its starting gate and electrical wiring. Open riding sessions and practices were held once the track was cleared of trees.

The park’s small registration building shifted several feet, resulting in electrical wire damage.

A power line extending over the park was downed, cutting power for the concession stand.

The shed used to house trophies was tossed on its side, destroying the contents. Another small storage shed that housed lawn and track care equipment was destroyed, and the wooden bleachers were ripped to pieces.

Rosencrance estimates the cost of damages at approximately $10,000.

Cedar BMX set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to aid the cause. To donate, visit bit.ly/2XfizSv.

Donations can also be dropped off or mailed to Cedar BMX, 1812 Red Barn Village Road, Newton, PA, 18940.

Or for more information, visit facebook.com/cedarbmx.