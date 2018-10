Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Oct. 2 are as follows.

Team standings

Manx- 14, Bobcats- 13, Calicos- 13, Wildcats- 9, Siamese- 8.5, Panthers- 8.5, Tigers- 8 and Lynx- 6

High individual game

Carole Hamersly- 169, Pat Chipak and Barb Borek- 155 and Mary Kay Nealon- 150

High individual series

Pat Chipak- 433, Maxine Gilligan- 422 and Bette Connell- 419

High team game

Manx- 654, Panthers- 642, Wildcats- 633

High team series

Manx- 1894, Wildcats- 1848 and Calicos- 1819