Abington VFW recently competed in the Region 5 American Legion tournament, hosted by Dickson City Post 665.

Swoyersville 5

Abington VFW 0

At Washington Street Park, Dan Habeeb went 3 for 3 for Abington VFW and Thomas Lacey had two hits, including a double, in the tournament-opening defeat for Abington VFW on July 20.

Hazleton 5, Abington 4

At Mid Valley High School, Lacey had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs as Abington VFW was eliminated from the tournament July 21.