BETHLEHEM — Abington Heights players gathered along their sideline for one final embrace.

Fans and students who have been loyal followers on this two-year odyssey through the state basketball playoffs took a moment to offer an ovation.

It hurt, but the accomplishments of this group were not lost on those who watched as the Comets defended their PIAA Class 5A crown until the bitter end.

Archbishop Wood, with a roster of fresh faces, size and strength, served as a roadblock, again, just as it had two seasons ago.

This time, the Vikings, led by Jaylen Stinson’s 17 points, stopped Abington Heights in the semifinals with a 63-53 win in overtime Monday night at Freedom High School.

Abington Heights closes out the season with a 26-3 record and a two-year mark of 53-6.

“I am very, very proud of this team,” said Abington Heights senior captain George Tinsley, who scored 26 points, had seven rebounds and blocked three shots. “I have been with most of these guys for two years now, and I couldn’t ask for better teammates. They are family.

“We stuck with this all through to the end. This group, as I have said all season, has a heart that just won’t stop. They just got the best of us in overtime.”

Abington Heights had a chance in the waning seconds of regulation to punch another ticket to the Giant Center.

With the clock ticking away, Tinsley leaned into a 3-pointer that rattled the rim, but did not fall.

“I ball faked and tried to draw a foul, but completely missed him,” Tinsley said. “I knew it was going to be long, and hoped it would bank in, but it kind of hit the rim and went out.

“I missed, but we still had overtime.”

In overtime, however, Archbishop Wood, which won back-to-back state titles and beat the Comets in the 2016-17 semifinals, played with renewed spirit and energy, once given a second chance.

Rashool Diggins, who scored 15 points, drained a short jumper to give the Vikings a 48-46 lead.

Abington Heights failed to answer and Stinson converted a pair of free throws.

Following a scoop shot, up-and-under, from Trey Koehler, who had 10 points, Stinson forced a steal and scored on a layup and added two more free throws and the Vikings had control, 54-48, with 1:17 remaining.

Abington Heights battled as Tinsley scored and Jack Nealon provided a three-point play around a free throw from Julius Phillips and basket by Diggins, that made it 57-53 with 43 seconds on the clock.

But Archbishop Wood closed the game by scoring the final six points, four on free throws by Phillips and an emphatic dunk by Daeshon Shepherd.

“It was frustrating,” Tinsley said. “They started off with the first two points and we didn’t make one on our possession and I think that hurts you energy-wise.

“They were just able to keep that lead until the point where we had to foul them, and they made them.”

Abington Heights, who led, 20-15, in the first quarter, scored only 33 more points in the next 28 minutes. The Comets had 11 points and shot 4 of 13 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

In the first quarter, Nealon, Koehler and Perkins fueled the offense with 3-pointers and Tinsley had six points.

“We thought and knew we could hang with these guys and we had to shoot with our usual level of confidence,” Nealon said.

Archbishop Wood climbed back into the game when Shepherd slammed home an alley-oop to start an 8-3 surge capped by a Stinson 3-pointer.

With the game tied at 23, Tinsley went on his own 7-0 run to give the Comets back the momentum. However, Diggins and Stinson scored five straight in the final three minutes to close to within 30-28 at halftime.

Abington Heights charged back up in the third with Koehler scoring four and Nealon and Perkins each adding a driving layup to highlight the first six minutes for a 38-35 lead.

“We came out strong and were hitting our shots,” Perkins said. “But toward the end we were missing and we had some big turnovers.”

After an Archbishop Wood timeout, Tinsley made a pair of free throws, but the Comets were held scoreless for the next minute and the Vikings went on a 7-0 run to take a 42-40 lead.

Another Tinsley basket tied it at 42 at the end of the third.

Both the Comets and Vikings went into a stall, methodical offensive approach in the fourth, resulting in another stalemate. Archbishop Wood took the lead, 46-42, on a putback by Phillips and two free throws by Diggins.

Again, Tinsley brought the Comets back with a three-point play, a blocked shot and a free throw to set up overtime, where they were outscored, 17-7.

“It hasn’t hit me yet, and I know it is going to, and hard,” Tinsley said. “These are all fantastic teammates and we have phenomenal coaches.

“It was a crazy atmosphere here and I loved every minute of it.”

Archbishop Wood (20-8) — J. Stinson 4-10 7-7 17, R. Diggins 6-11 2-2 15, D. Shepherd 6-11 1-4 13, J. Phillips 2-7 5-6 10, M. Newton 3-6 0-0 6, R. Jackson 0-2 2-3 2, M. Knouse 0-0 0-0 0, B. Kersey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-47 17-22 63.

Abington Heights (26-3) — G. Tinsley 9-16 6-7 26, T. Koehler 4-15 1-2 10, C. Perkins 4-8 0-0 9, J. Nealon 3-5 1-1 8, D. Nealon 0-2 0-0 0, M. Malone 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-10 53.

Archbishop Wood 15 13 14 4 17 — 63

Abington Heights 20 10 12 4 7 — 53

3-point shooting: 4-13 (Stinson 2-5, Diggins 1-3, Phillips 1-3, Shepherd 0-2), AH 5-19 (Tinsley 2-5, Koehler 1-7, J. Nealon 1-3, Perkins 1-2). Rebounds: AW 33 (Phillips 7), AH 24 (Tinsley 7). Assists: AW 8 (Diggins 4), AH 5 (Tinsley, J. Nealon 2). Steals: AW 5 (Diggins 2), AH 3 (Koehler 2). Blocks: AW 4 (Phillips 2), AH 4 (Tinsley 3). Turnovers: AW 7, AH 7.