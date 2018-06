The U12 Abington Galaxy recently won the March into Cups Bimbo B-Active Cup in Bucks County. From left, first row: Anna Pivirotto, Celia Sheeran, Lilia Calvert, Olivia Foster, Marli Tinkelman, Sadie Gilbert, Kristen Chun and Maura Pivirotto. Second row: coach Sean MacPherson, Claire Shoemaker, Jenna Hillebrand, Madeline Davies, Cassie MacPherson, Ally Steenback, Maggie Ratchford, Madison Zalewski, Emma Horsley and coach Patty Pivirotto.