Article Tools
The Abington Dynamite boys travel team placed first in the U10 Division at the Whitewater Cup Classic Tournament May 26. From left: Coach Nick Bustos, Jonas Lynott, Teddy Pietryka, Joey Pivirotto, Landry Crawford, Aiden Gardner, Coach James Pivirotto, Jack Hartshorn, Noah Kayal, Nico Bustos, Nathan Krempasky, Jake Adonizio and Billy Johnson.
The Abington Dynamite boys travel team placed first in the U10 division at the Whitewater Cup Classic Tournament May 26. From left: Coach Nick Bustos, Jonas Lynott, Teddy Pietryka, Joey Pivirotto, Landry Crawford, Aiden Gardner, Coach James Pivirotto, Jack Hartshorn, Noah Kayal, Nico Bustos, Nathan Krempasky, Jake Adonizio and Billy Johnson.