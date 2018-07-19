The Abington Dynamite boys travel team placed first in the U10 Division at the Whitewater Cup Classic Tournament May 26. From left: Coach Nick Bustos, Jonas Lynott, Teddy Pietryka, Joey Pivirotto, Landry Crawford, Aiden Gardner, Coach James Pivirotto, Jack Hartshorn, Noah Kayal, Nico Bustos, Nathan Krempasky, Jake Adonizio and Billy Johnson.