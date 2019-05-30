Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Abington Heights Comets post with their Third Place Medals after defeating Tunkhannock Thursday night at Dallas High School.

Abington Heights’ volleyball season of ups and downs got on an upward trajectory at the right time and landed it in the state playoffs for the second straight season.

The Comets (11-6), who claimed third place in the District 1-2-11 Class 2A subregional tournament, played District 12 runner-up Academy at Palumbo (16-4) on Tuesday at Lincoln High School in Philadelphia. (Editor’s note: This edition went to press before the match was played.)

“Four weeks ago, I did not know if we would be here, so it is a really good feeling seeing us be able to turn it around,” Abington Heights coach Jamie Spangler said. “I am excited for the boys, especially for the seniors.

“They really wanted to get back.”

After a loss to Susquehanna during the Lackawanna League season, Abington Heights had a record of 4-5 and even qualifying for the district postseason was in jeopardy in a deep field for the Class 2A tournament.

But the Comets rallied with four straight wins, including a home triumph over eventual league champion Blue Ridge that triggered the run.

“We got to a point where, the kids had a feeling they were going back to states no matter what, then things didn’t go well and I think that was a little shock that helped change the culture and we really started to work hard in practice,” Spangler said. “I could see a shift in the attitudes in practice and an increase in communication.

“It was all about being teammates.”

Once in the playoffs, the Comets rose to the occasion, earning a four-game win over Lake-Lehman and followed with a second win over Blue Ridge, this time in five games, 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-10.

Those put Abington Heights into the semifinals where it ran into District 11 power Bethlehem Catholic, and while it lost in three, the season did not end.

Led by James McGrail, who had 13 kills and Matt Pacyna, who added 23 assists, the Comets swept by Tunkhannock in three games to clinch a second straight trip to the state playoffs as the third-place team.

Also against the Tigers, Will Brown added 10 kills, while Kyle Kronick and Nate Steenback combined for nine.

During the district playoffs, McGrail has contributed 52 kills.

Last season, Abington Heights lost to eventual state champion Northeastern, 25-5, 25-18, 25-14.

Academy of Palumbo, an academic magnet school in Philadelphia established in 2006, is also in the state playoffs for the second straight season.

In 2018, the Griffins lost to Manheim Central, the state runner-up, 25-11, 25-9, 24-14.

“Obviously, looking at the way the bracket shook out, Holy Redeemer and Bethlehem Catholic, the other two teams from our district playoffs drew a team from District 3 and that is a powerhouse district for volleyball,” Spangler said. “We are going in knowing we have to battle. Reaching the second round of the state playoffs is somewhere we haven’t been before, so that is the goal.

“We want to move on and the kids are excited about trying to get further than last year.”

