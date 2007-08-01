Abington Heights battled 14 teams at the Lackawanna League wrestling championships Saturday at Wallenpaupack High School.

Led by Luke Sirianni, the Comets finished fourth.

The freshman captured the title at 106 for Abington Heights’ only league crown. Sirianni won three matches, including a 6-2 decision over Lackawanna Trail’s Max Bluhm in the final, to claim the title.

“It feels really good,” Sirianni said. “My teammates really helped me out, working hard with them. It’s a little overwhelming as a freshman being in the finals, but it was fun. It was a good match. I have a lot of respect for Max. We’ve wrestled a couple times. It was fun. It feels good.”

Sirianni didn’t allow the pressure of the match to get the best him despite the atmosphere.

“Talking to my coaches, I have a lot of confidence in myself, my teammates,” Sirianni said. “It’s a big crowd though so it was a little intimidating, but I had confidence.”

He started the season with a 3-2 record Dec. 7 at the Battle of Bethlehem Duals and won his first league match, a technical fall over Honesdale’s Timothy Martin, to help lead the Comets to a 48-29 victory over Honesdale in Abington Heights’ Division I opener.

“He doesn’t really wrestle like a freshman,” Abington Heights coach Steve Peters said. “He’s got good experience. He won the Lock Haven Fall Classic at the end of October, which is a pretty significant tournament to win as a freshman.

“He’s just a great kid. He listens well, he’s coachable, he works hard and he’s a tough wrestler.”

Sophomore Sal Schiavone (145) and juniors James Brown (152) and Gavin Drake (195) earned runner-up finishes as Abington Heights advanced four wrestlers to a possible 14 championship matches.

Senior Tre Kerrigan (220) placed fourth, sophomores Hutch Lynott (138) and Zach Rice (170) finished fifth and freshmen Aidan Ryan (120) and Sam Stevens (126) earned sixth.

Abington Heights finished just one place behind last year’s team, despite losing six starters (Aidan Price, Sam Northup, Jacob Rosenstein, Seth Drake, Scott Jacoby and R.J. Knott) and three league champions (Price, Northup and Rosenstein) to graduation.

Northup was a Lackawanna League coaches’ first-team all-star last season, while Rosenstein earned second-team honors.

However, the Comets return a strong group of underclassmen who helped Abington Heights capture a share of its first Division I title since the 2007-08 season.

First-team all-star Brandon Grogan is back for his junior year. He compiled 66 wins, including 35 pins, over his first two seasons and earned a spot in the regional tournament with a third-place finish at districts.

Second-team all-star Brown, a junior, also returns for the Comets. He had 58 wins, including 30 pins, in his first two seasons and placed fourth at districts last season to earn a trip to the regional tournament.

Cole Kroptavich had a strong freshman year last season. He had a record of 28-12, including 16 pins, and place second at districts to earn a spot at regionals.

Schiavone also had a solid freshman campaign, recording 25 victories and a sixth-place finish at districts.

Gavin Drake also placed sixth at districts last season and went 20-16.

“I’m feeling very optimistic in terms of how the team is looking, especially since about half of our lineup is wrestling varsity for the first time for us this year,” Peters said. “We have many new additions to the team and we have had great cohesion so far, which is very exciting and I am looking to compete with any team around.”

Next for Abington Heights is the Tunkhannock Holiday Tournament, which is scheduled for Dec. 27-28 at Tunkhannock High School.

Last season, Grogan finished second and Brown placed third to lead the Comets to a fourth-place finish.

LACKAWANNA LEAGUE

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Delaware Valley 237, 2. Lackawanna Trail 214.5, 3. West Scranton 179, 4. Abington Heights 158, 5. Honesdale 134, 6. Wallenpaupack 104, 7. Western Wayne 102, 8. Scranton Prep 80, 9. Scranton 51, 10. Blue Ridge 44, 11. Montrose 27, 12. North Pocono 26, 13. Elk Lake 23, 14. Valley View 22, 15. Mountain View 19.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106: Luke Sirianni (AH) dec. Max Bluhm (LT), 6-2. 145: Joe Casella (DV) dec. Sal Schiavone (AH), 8-2. 152: Matt Leslie (WW) pinned James Brown (AH), 3:47. 195: Cameron Butka (WS) pinned Gavin Drake (AH), 5:58.

THIRD PLACE MATCH

220: Joel Petty (NP) pinned Tre Kerrigan (AH), :59.

FIFTH PLACE MATCHES

120: Nick Arcadipine (WW) pinned Aidan Ryan (AH), 1:15. 126: Aiden Kologe (WS) dec. Sam Stevens (AH), 10-4. 138: Hutch Lynott (AH) dec. Todd Snyder (ELK), 7-3. 170: Zach Rice (AH) pinned Jeremiah Schwartz (MTV), 2:46.