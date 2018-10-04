Students in grades 3-12 and their teachers have an educational opportunity to meet three authors/illustrators at the Young Authors’ and Illustrators’ Day (formerly presented as the Young Author’s Day).

This annual event has been sponsored by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Reading Association (NPRA) for many years and is attended by hundreds of students from regional school districts. The organization has a new name, The Keystone State Literacy Association Northeast PA (KSLA Northeast PA) but continues to offer the same variety of educational events.

Thie event will be held at Keystone College on Wednesday, Nov. 7. Students will attend interactive presentations by John Kascht, Dianne Salerni and Lee Harper. Interested teachers and students can contact their school districts for registration information. The deadline to register is Oct. 10.

The keynote speaker is caricature artist John Kascht, who has been described as “a keen observer of human nature who forces us to see our public figures with new eyes” by The Smithsonian, owner of two dozen of his drawings and paintings. His drawings have appeared in the New York Times, the New Yorker, Time and Newsweek to name a few, as well as on book covers, billboards and Broadway marquees. Students in grades 6-12 will have an additional forty-five minutes with him in smaller breakout sessions.

Following the keynote presentation, students in grades 3-5 will have the opportunity to meet Lee Harper, author and illustrator from Doylestown, best known for his whimsical illustrations in his best-selling “Turkey Trouble” series as well as his “Woolbur” series. There will be time for students to participate in his process of creating his illustrations and time for questions.

Students in grades 6-12 will also attend a breakout session by author Dianne Salerni, author of the “Eighth Day” children’s fantasy series described as “an exciting blend of Arthurian legend and organized crime.” The former elementary school teacher now commits full time to research for writing and presentations to students like this one.