COURTESY OF AARON PUTTCAMP PHOTOGRAPHY Keystone Mountain Bike team, based out of Lackawanna State Park, is a co-ed interscholastic cycling team of 34 student-athletes grades 6-12. The team competed alongside a league-record 516 racers in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League’s race #1 at Granite Hill in Gettysburg on Sept. 8. Keystone had a team-record 22 student-athletes representing at the first race of 2019. On the podium were Keystone Composite student-athletes, from left: Ethan Fenner, of Susquehanna Prep in Forty Fort, fifth place, seventh grade boys; Brynn Carey of Abington Heights, second place, freshman girls; Hannah Puttcamp of Abington Heights, third place, freshman girls; Avery Smith of Abington Heights, fifth place, junior varsity boys; Eric Simakaski of Abington Heights, Landry Crawford of Factoryville, homeschooled, fourth place, sixth grade boys; and Gabriella Watson of Mid-Valley, third place, seventh grade girls.