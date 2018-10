Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PITTSTON — Beginning on Oct. 4, WVIA resumed broadcast on the translator in Clarks Summit, which originally went off of the air in May due to the FCC spectrum repack. Viewers who watch WVIA television on antenna in the greater Clarks Summit area and parts of Scranton will need to rescan their television sets to once again view WVIA.

For information on how to rescan your television, visitTVAnswers.org.