Article Tools Font size – + Share This



WAVERLY TWP. — The Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, announced it will hold its annual Wreath Making Workshop on Friday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The workshop, which runs continuously throughout the day, is hosted by Abby Peck who continues the tradition which was led by her mother Rosamond Peck for many years.

Abby will be on hand to offer instruction and advice on wreath making using the area’s native greens. No experience is required. Anyone can make a wreath. Crafters will be asked to make one wreath for the Comm and may make at least one to take home. The wreaths will be used to decorate the exterior of the Comm in a festive manner using a simple style that suits the historic nature of the building.

Although native greens will be provided, participants are asked to bring some of their own such as yews, cedar, Scotch pine, holly, hemlock and spruce. Participants are also asked to bring their own garden gloves, pruning shears, wire hangers and any other decorations -- holly berries, pine cones, ribbon and rose hips -- for their take home wreaths. Wire for window-size wreaths will be provided.

There is a $3 charge to cover supplies. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Bring a friend. For more information, call 570-586-8191, extension 2.