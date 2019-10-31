Article Tools Font size – + Share This



N. ABINGTON TWP. — Lackawanna State Park will host a free educational program Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2:30 p.m. Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife biologist, Molly Giles will share her knowledge of interesting birds and the management of waterfowl populations in Pennsylvania and North America. Learn how waterfowl progress through an annual cycle of breeding, nesting, migration and wintering, and how biologists monitor waterfowl populations in Pennsylvania and the Atlantic Flyway.

Ducks, geese and swans are unique and interesting birds, with special adaptations to support a life as long distance migrants and wetland inhabitants. Surveys, banding and the methods used to monitor and set harvest regulations will be discussed. Following the presentation, guests can take a trip to the field at Lackawanna State Park and neighboring wetlands to identify and observe waterfowl as they migrate through Pennsylvania on their way south.

This program is free, but registration is required and can be made by calling 570-945-7110. Leave your name, phone number, email and how many will be attending in a message.

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, contact the park. With at least three days notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.