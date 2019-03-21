As daytime temperatures tease upwards, Abington-area residents venture outdoors. Our thawing community awakens and stretches its limbs after winter. Temperatures tend to be on a roller coaster during the fickle month of March, notorious for historic blizzards.

In March 1888, the northeast experienced one of the worst snow storms on record in U.S. history. The “Great White Hurricane,” dumped several feet of snow across the East Coast and tossed it around with fierce winds that beat the area for two days. Weather was warm leading up to the storm and took the region by surprise. The amount of snow, coupled with the ferocity of the wind created a deadly hurricane-like effect that damaged buildings and crippled communities.

Snow falling didn’t keep children from school back then. So, on Tuesday, March 12, children went to school as they usually did in the Abingtons, including Grayson Covey, who was attending a little school house on Shady Lane Road.

In an interview in 1958 he shared, “I can remember the Great Blizzard of 1888 in March. We left school at noon, the parents coming for the children in bobsleds. We did not have any more school for two weeks, then we saw some men with shovels trying to get thru. The D. L. & W. did not run any trains for four days. It was 20 degrees below zero. The wind blew so we could not see very far ahead. There was still snow on the north side of the mountain in May.”

Covey described riding in bobsleds filled with hay to keep warm.

Charles Kumpas, local historian, explained that if the snow was packed, it wasn’t necessary to clear roads. Residents in the 1800s would hitch up a team of horses to a sleigh and that is how they would travel.

“There were no plows coming through back then,” Kumpas said. “Most people at that time were pretty self-sufficient. They had their cold storage cellars. ... They weren’t going to starve. There was an outhouse out back, so they didn’t have plumbing issues. Pipes weren’t going to freeze and burst. If they had wood or coal, they were OK to heat their homes.”

Another noteworthy March storm was the “Billy Sunday Storm.” Revival meetings for evangelist Billy Sunday began on Sunday, March 1, 1914 at a tabernacle built for the event in Scranton. By evening, snow was falling and 45-mile-per-hour winds began to blow. Thousands were in the tabernacle that night. Many attempted to make their way home and 2,500 people became stranded. Phone lines were down, but a direct phone line to the Scranton Times was still working. Reporters called for help and as word spread of the dire situation at the tabernacle, brave individuals delivered coal, and food to the thousands trapped inside.

Beth Perry, in an interview with local historian Dennis Martin in 2011 said her great aunt, Maria Evans, owned a bakery in Scranton. During the blizzard in 1914, Evans delivered food to those stranded in the Billy Sunday tabernacle.

“My Aunt Maria did a lot of baking and went down on her horse and sleigh to feed them. I have somewhere this thank you note from Billy Sunday thanking her for going above and beyond because it was a big storm,” Perry said.

The Scranton Republican reported on March 3 that a “terrible tornado of snow” had created a gruesome situation. The Republican also reported that there was a serious milk shortage in Scranton. Roads were cut off and farmers could not make deliveries. After three days a few farmers from the Abingtons braved the elements and got through.

Emil Pawilski was on his way from Scott Township to deliver much-needed milk when the horses pulling his load fell into a deep snow drift. Pawilski was able to get out and walk to Blakley to get assistance. He returned to find his horses did not survive.

A Lackawanna express train became stalled in Clarks Summit. Passengers were stuck in the cars through the night. The Scranton Republican reported that it was “somewhat cold and there was considerable suffering on board.”

The Scranton Republican reported on March 3 that children showed up for school the day after the blizzard ended, but were sent home as windows were blown out and the building could not be heated. School buildings were damaged and high drifts hampered getting to and from and the buildings. It was the first time the Scranton District had closed in their history.

When grandparents tell you they walked to school ‘up hill both ways in snow,’ they might not be kidding.

Doris Clark Whitney was recorded as saying, “I went to school in bobsleds in winter, and on one occasion during a severe blizzard the snow was so deep the horses were just floundering. We were lost in the storm. The driver unhitched the horses, put me on one, he rode the other, and the horses took us home.

“In March, 1914, the Billy Sunday blizzard hit. It howled out of the north all day and all night, driven by a 50 or 60 mile an hour wind. My grandfather’s house is two stories and attic high. By morning the snow was up over the roof. Only a door on the south could be used. We were snowed in for a week. The snow was so hard it had to be chopped out in blocks. All the farmers had to get together to open the roads. When the first team went through, all you could see was their ears, and there was still another foot or so of snow under their hooves. The drift at the corner of Fairview Road and Griffin Pond Road was 15 feet high. In protected areas there were still snow drifts in June.”

They were other record-breaking storms through the years in the month of March. In 1993, ‘The Storm of the Century’ as reported by The Scranton Times, hit the area. Ironically, the storm occurred on the same week as the Blizzard of 1888. The Scranton Times reported that a meteorologist warned residents, “We’re not crying wolf this time, it’s really coming.”

And it did. Dumping more than 21 inches of snow, with wind gusts reported up to 52 mph, the blizzard of 1993 trapped some residents in their homes, shut down highways and prompted the governor to declare a state of emergency.

As we enjoy a blizzard-free March and savor spring, we are grateful the lion’s roar wasn’t as bad as it has been in the past and celebrate March’s gentle lamb exit.