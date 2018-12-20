Article Tools Font size – + Share This



WAVERLY TWP. — In partnership with the Voluntary Action Center, the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, will host a free health and wellness program for seniors. The program is for people age 60 or older who are looking for an opportunity to learn how to stay healthy and meet new people.

The educational program offers six lessons that cover a wide range of topics.

■ Learn about the aging process and how to make healthy lifestyle choices.

■ Celebrate this exciting stage of life and all the benefits that come with it.

■ Discuss risk factors and behaviors you should avoid to stay healthy.

■ Examine how alcohol, prescription medications and over-the-counter medications affect seniors differently and how you can avoid problems.

■ Learn how to use simple tools to help you feel more empowered about your health and the healthcare you receive.

The sessions, presented by the Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE), are offered on Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. and run from Jan. 8 through Feb. 12. The sessions are free as a service to the community. There will be free refreshments and giveaways for participants.

To register, call the Waverly Community House at 570-586-8191, extension 2.

This program is administered by Voluntary Action Center and is funded, in part, under a contract with the PA Department of Aging and the Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners through the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging.