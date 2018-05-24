Old St. Joseph’s Church, Philadelphia, was the setting Aug. 12 for the wedding of Emily Tyson Kubick and Mitchell Marino, both of Philadelphia.

The bride is the daughter of Richard and Paula Kubick, Clarks Summit. The bridegroom is the son of Robert and Margaret Marino, Clarks Summit.

The Rev. Edward O’Donnell officiated the 2 p.m. ceremony.

Olivia Cusmano, Arlington, Virginia, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Corrine Toro, Philadelphia; Jacqueline Curran, Raleigh, North Carolina; Chelsea Cusmano, Hoboken, New Jersey; and Courtney Tatum, Maria Galvis and Jennifer Nothdurft, all of New York City.

Christopher Bianchi, Clarks Summit, was best man. Ushers were Christopher Curran, Pittsburgh; Christian Ike, Los Angeles; Christopher Casella, Voorhees, New Jersey; Stephen Kubick, Philadelphia, brother of the bride; Michael Walsh, Clarks Summit; Patrick Kenehan, Conshohocken; and Craig Washo, Dunmore.

A reception was held at the Down Town Club, Philadelphia.

The bride is a graduate of Abington Heights High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in risk management and insurance from St. John’s University, New York City. She is a buyer for Destination Maternity Corp., Moorestown, New Jersey.

The bridegroom is a graduate of Abington Heights High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics at Duquesne University, Pittsburgh. He is a territory sales manager for Iradimed Corp.

They took a wedding trip to Maui and Kauai, Hawaii.