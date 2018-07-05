Members of Wayne Bank’s Lackawanna County Community Office team recently participated in the American Bankers Association Foundation’s Teach Children to Save program. Students from Abington Christian Academy, South Abington Elementary and Lackawanna Trail Elementary enjoyed the program, which featured storytelling and interactive activities to keep the children engaged as they learned valuable financial lessons. The team covered topics including the differences between saving and spending and the importance of keeping track of money and passed around an assortment of foreign currency for the children to see and touch. They also demonstrated how to test bills with a counterfeit detector pen and how to count money using a currency counter. From left: Karen Mirabelli, Clarks Summit Community Office Teller; Elaine Reuthe, Central Scranton Community Office manager; and Denise Kern, Central Scranton assistant manager.