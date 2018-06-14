Wayne Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its newly relocated Clarks Summit Community Office, 841 Northern Boulevard, South Abington Township, on May 2. Community leaders, representatives from local businesses and members of Wayne Bank’s board of directors attended. From left: Eli Tomlinson, Wayne Bank senior vice president, information security officer; Mayor Patty Lawler, Clarks Green Borough; Dr. Michael Mahon, superintendent of schools, Abington Heights School District; John Heim, A.J. Guzzi General Contractors; Alan Hughes, council member, Clarks Green Borough; John Koczwara, Wayne Bank vice president, community office manager and business development officer; Joseph W. Adams, director, Wayne Bank/Norwood Financial Corp; Kevin M. Lamont, director, Wayne Bank/Norwood Financial Corp; John F. Carmody, Wayne Bank executive vice president, chief credit officer; Jessie Davis; John H. Sanders, Wayne Bank senior vice president, retail lending manager; William W. Davis, Jr., chairman of the board, Wayne Bank/Norwood Financial Corp; Joseph A. Castrogiovanni, Wayne Bank senior vice president, PA Retail Banking Market manager; Lewis J. Critelli, Wayne Bank president and chief executive officer; James F. Burke, Wayne Bank executive vice president, chief lending officer; Dr. Kenneth A. Phillips, director, Wayne Bank/Norwood Financial Corp; William S. Lance, Wayne Bank executive vice president, chief financial officer; Dominic Scott, council member, Clarks Summit Borough; Kristen E. Lancia, Wayne Bank marketing specialist; Gerrie Carey, council president, Clarks Summit Borough; Joseph Rominski, Joseph/Rominski/Architecture; Honorable Judge Carmen D. Minora; Marietta Police, Joseph/Rominski/Architecture and Robert J. Mancuso, Wayne Bank executive vice president and chief operating officer.