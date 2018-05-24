Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The Booth family (from left): Russell (second-place male runner in the 15-and-younger age category), Mary Booth (fifth-place female runner in the 15-and-younger age category), William Booth (first -place male runner in the 50-and-older age category) and Nicholas Booth (third-place male runner in 15-and-younger age category). From left: Emily Karam and overall top female walker Marjorie Kauffman.

Despite the rainy weather, on Saturday, May 12, 51 runners and walkers participated in the Waverly Waddle 3.1-Mile 5K Run/Walk to honor mothers and caregivers at the Waverly Community House.

The top three finishers in each age category were (times in parenthesis):

Overall female runner: Alla Wilson (20:48). Females younger than 15: Maia Arcangelo (21:17); Carly Scinefiere (21:36); Kaitlyn Newberry (23:34). Females 16 to 29: Brianna Bennici (24:04); Kate Chickillo (34:09); Cassie Colombo (37:33). Females 30 to 49: Tiffany Leventhal (21:03); Marlene Scinefiere (26:16); Tia Kavulich (26:20).Females 50+: Erin Tressler (29:25); Carole Hamersly (32:47); Theresa Schlosser (36:22). Overall female walker: Marjorie Kauffman (44:14).

Overall male runner: Jeff Bachak (17:50). Males younger than 15: Alex Duffy (19:11); Russell Booth (20:25); Nicholas Booth (20:29). Males 16 to 29: none. Males 30 to 49: Joe McCormick (20:56); Eric Duffy (21:52); Janison Snyder (23:12). Males 50+: William Booth (22:00); Roger Savage (28:53); Paul Coe (30:09). There were no male walkers.

For the complete list of runners, walkers and their finish times, visit scrantonrunning.com.