On Saturday, May 12, the Comm will hold its annual Waverly Waddle 5K run/walk, a Mother’s Day race to honor our mothers and caregivers. The event will be held rain or shine.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. Check-in is 8-8:45 a.m. on the back lawn of the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township. If you register by Thursday, May 10, the fee is $20; $12 for participants 12 years and younger. On race day, registration fee is $25; $15 for participants 12 and younger. A family rate (three or more participants) is available for $35 (in advance) or $40 on race day. All proceeds benefit recreation programs at the Waverly Community House.

A “Junior Waddle,” for kids ages 10 and under, will take place immediately following The Waddle. There is no registration fee for the Junior Waddle and all participants will receive an award.

Medals will be awarded and a gift card from the National Running Center will be presented to the first overall male and female runners and medals will be awarded to the first overall male and female walkers.

Major sponsors for the race include: Dr. Anders P. Nelson, Karam Orthodontics, Constantino’s Catering and Events, Walker & Walker, P.C.; Elk Mountain Ski Resort; Allied Glass Industries; Roba Family Farms; Peoples Security Bank, Dr. Nat E. Levinson, ProActive Family Chiropractic and media sponsor Lamar Advertising.

For more information and for registration forms call 570-586-8191, ext. 2.