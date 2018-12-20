Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Waverly Township resident Stephanie Yatko, a Scranton Prep student, started a STEM Outreach Program at the high school to promote interest in science, technology, engineering and math fields. She also started a similar program at her elementary school when she attended Our Lady of Peace.

Stephanie Yatko has always had a personal interest in science and math, a passion that has caused the Waverly Township teenager to spread her love of those fields.

Stephanie, 14, coordinates STEM — which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics — outreach programs at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania and at Scranton Prep, where she is a freshman.

She teaches concepts and coordinates experiments during program meetings that run the STEM gamut, ranging from physics and chemistry to electricity, aerodynamics and buoyancy, she explained.

“All of those fun things,” she said.

For Stephanie, starting programs that promote STEM studies is rooted in personal experience.

“It started from a joy of learning and not getting enough at school,” she said.

Stephanie showed passion and aptitude for technical subjects since she was very young, her father, Steve Yatko, said.

“She always liked math and puzzles, and you knew something was there, you just didn’t know what,” he said.

From a young age, science and math curriculums in school didn’t quite offer enough to satisfy her curiosity in the fields, so she took to expanding on her studies by doing further research on math and science on the internet, the student explained. She realized online learning could only take her so far and eventually attended a girls STEM camp at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, when she was about 11 years old.

That was when her interest really took off.

Stephanie started the first of her STEM programs in fall 2016, for kindergartners, first and second graders at Our Lady of Peace School in Clarks Green, where she attended elementary school. She started a second one at the Boys and Girls Club in Scranton, originally funded by Toyota and now by the Pennsylvania Science Teachers Association, in 2017, she said. That group is for children of a wider age range. The Scranton Prep program began at the beginning of this school year.

The groups meet at the club after school on Fridays. Some of the experiments involve using a device called a Van de Graaff generator to explore electricity and a toy plane to research wind resistance and drag, Stephanie said.

She hopes that by exposing more people to STEM, it will encourage them to become passionate about the subject matter and pass it on, especially to girls.

“The more you learn about it, the more you learn to love it,” Yatko said. “I want them to learn more and try to teach other kids, so it goes on like a chain.”

