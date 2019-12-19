SUBMITTED PHOTO Cameron Taylor of Waverly Twp., an eighth-grade student at Wyoming Seminary Lower School and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Webber of Waverly and Mr. and Mrs. Grant Taylor of Clarks Summit, recently survived seven rounds to win Sem’s school-level competition of the National Geographic Bee contest. He now has an opportunity to continue on to state competition. He was one of about 40 students from grades five through eight to compete in the contest. The school-level Bee was the first round in the 32nd annual National Geographic Bee. From left: Cameron Taylor, Bee winner; William Davis, Bee moderator and Sem social studies faculty; and Owen Stretanski, Geography Bee runner-up.