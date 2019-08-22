Article Tools Font size – + Share This

DAVIS

SCRANTON — Travis Davis was named chair for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute’s 27th Annual Cancer Survivors Day.

Cancer Survivors Day is a dual-location event set for Saturday, Sept. 21 at McDade Park in Scranton and Saturday, Sept. 28 at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free; pre-registration is encouraged.

The events feature the Circle of Survivors, an activity during which every person in attendance has the opportunity to say a few words about his or her experience with cancer. Conversation and light refreshments provide an additional opportunity for connection and support.

Cancer survivors, their families and friends, as well as caregivers and healthcare professionals are invited to attend. For more information, visit cancernepa.org or call the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute at 570-941-7984.

Davis is the administrator of transitional rehab at Allied Services Integrated Health System. Previous to his current role, he was involved with the implementation and expansion of hospice services, in development of a community-based palliative care program and focuses on strategic planning with senior-level management to build successful clinical programs across the continuum of care. His personal goal is to develop the best possible clinical pathways to meet the care needs of the chronically ill and aged.

Davis received his undergraduate degree in finance from Saint Joseph’s University and graduate degree in healthcare administration from The University of Scranton. He is a licensed nursing home administrator and part-time faculty member of The University of Scranton’s Health Administration and Human Resources Department. In 2017, he received a certificate in nonprofit leadership from The University of Scranton.

Davis sits on the Community Council at the Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA and is a member of the Center to Advance Palliative Care, National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and UNICO National Scranton Chapter.

He resides in Waverly Township with his wife, Lauren and son, Hayden.