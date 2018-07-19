Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE WAVERLY COMM The Waverly Small Works Gallery at the Waverly Community House.

WAVERLY TWP. — The Waverly Small Works Gallery is celebrating its first year as an art gallery in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Located within the historic Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, the Small Works Gallery has exhibited juried group shows, solo exhibitions and invitationals. Like all art galleries, the gallery’s mission is to provide a space for artists to show their works, but also to promote a strong sense of community through art appreciation and to encourage people through visual arts.

The gallery will host a special evening to mark its first year of art in the region Friday, July 20 from 6-8 p.m. Admission is free. This gathering will also serve as an opportunity for potential artists to see the space, talk with the director and learn how to make submissions to group and solo shows. This anniversary celebration will coincide with the closing reception of “Shane McGeehan: Self Portraits,” a photography show.

The Waverly Small Works Gallery is a project of the F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation. For more information, visit Waverly Small Works Gallery on Facebook.