SCRANTON — Waverly Township resident Dave Hollander is chairman of the seventh annual Run Against Hunger, which benefits the Saint Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen.

Race participants can get in some exercise, support the ministry and enjoy a hot bowl of soup.

“One of the big draws of the Race Against Hunger is the various soups that are prepared and then served to all participants and volunteers after the event,” said Hollander, who has participated for the last couple years.

He is also a board member and Saturday morning volunteer at the kitchen.

His wife Amy is a runner and completed the Steamtown marathon for the second time this year.

The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Lackawanna Heritage Valley River trail at the Olive Street trailhead (near the Ice Box Sports Complex). The cost to preregister is $25 for the 5k or two-mile walk and $30 for the 10k run. Registration for all events the day of the run/walk is $35. It is free for children under the age of 10.

Participants can pick up race packets on Friday, Nov. 9 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Scranton Running Company, 3 W. Olive St., or the morning of the event 7:30-8:45 a.m. at the pavilion at the Olive Street trailhead.

The first 400 registered participants will receive a Run Against Hunger soup mug.

“The Run Against Hunger is a major fundraiser for the Saint Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen,” said Hollander. “The proceeds allow us to serve those in our area who are hungry. Lunch is served 365 days a year, with dinner served on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

“Beyond the nourishment of the meal itself, the kitchen provides a sense of community to our patrons. Our Run Against Hunger facilitates the wellness of our community and brings us together to help others in need. The patrons of the kitchen are most grateful for the support of the community.”

People interested in sponsorships, donations or volunteering at the event or the kitchen can contact Hollander at hollanderx@aol.com.