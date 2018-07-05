Article Tools
Waverly Elementary School recognized its final Comet Club winners of the school year. The students demonstrated positive behaviors and good citizenship in June. From left, first row: Nate Livingston, Juliet Agugliaro, Leen Abughnia, Hailey Martin, Grace Brodnick, Mahi Patel, Gwen Bernardi, and Maggie Kettel. Second row: Ava Pasqualichio, Lucy Lockett and Principal Bridget Frounfelker.
