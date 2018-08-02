The Waverly Deli was the small business spotlighted at the July 25 Lackawanna County Commissioners Meeting. An icon in the Waverly Township community, the deli has been serving up sandwiches, side dishes, snacks, drinks, newspapers and assorted groceries for decades. New owner, Colby Clark, recently purchased the business from the Byron family. Clark worked at the deli for about five years, learning all facets of the business. From left: Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Clark and Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.