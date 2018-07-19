Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE WAVERLY COMM Children lined up to play carnival games at a previous year’s Comm Square Fair at the Waverly Community House.

WAVERLY TWP. — Community members are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to the Waverly Community House (Comm) on Friday, July 20 for the seventh annual Waverly Township Community Square Fair.

In partnership with the municipality and the Lackawanna County Council on the Arts, the Comm will

provide activities for all ages. Admission is free. This year’s event will include new ticketed carnival games designed by the Comm Camp counselors, a picnic dinner catered by the Waverly Deli, a bounce house and a concert on the back stage with The Molly Pitcher Path Band.

The fair runs from 5:30-8 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

It is sponsored by Constantino’s Catering & Events, Fidelity Bank and the Lackawanna County Council on the Arts and is organized by a group of volunteers and the Comm Camp staff.