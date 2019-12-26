Article Tools Font size – + Share This

WAVERLY TWP. — The Waverly Community House has a new performing arts program for children. Offered to children in second through fifth grades, the 10-week program will take place on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m., beginning Jan. 22. It will culminate with a performance of Disney’s “Jungle Book” on Saturday, April 18.

No prior experience is required.

Directing the show is Matthew Grotzinger of Waverly Township, a Scranton School District elementary music teacher.

The cost is $150 per student. A $15 discount is offered to children currently enrolled in the CommKids Program. Payment is due by Jan. 13. Registration forms are available online at

waverlycomm.org or by visiting the Comm office.

Questions may be directed to vivian@waverlycomm.org.