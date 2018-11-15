Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE WAVERLY COMM The Home of Donna Nasser. PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE WAVERLY COMM The Home of Tim and Tara Atkins.

WAVERLY TWP. — In addition to the Artisans’ Marketplace at the Waverly Community House on Nov. 17 and 18, the Comm will once again offer its popular Holiday House Tour on Sunday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour showcases four distinctive and different homes, decorated for the holiday season in a variety of themes and styles by design professionals.

This year’s Holiday House Tour is chaired by Kathleen Nelson and co-chaired by Sue Houck.

Among the homes featured this year is that of Tim and Tara Atkins. Built in the 1840’s, Candletree Farm got its name from the huge American chestnut tree covering the front yard. When in full bloom it looks like old fashioned candles. Traditionally known as The Green’s Home, it is the white house with blue shutters on the way to Manning Farm. It is a house filled with history and memories from many locals, but the owners fell in love with the old charm and of course, the sunsets.

The Green’s built the first addition in 1947, which was the brick living room and newer kitchen with “eat in” area. Additions in 1967 included the first floor master bedroom with full en-suite bath and dressing room, updated kitchen renovations with modern design and custom features, and an enclosed side terrace, known as “The Compass Room,” because of the unique compass built into the stone floor. With the addition of heated floors, modern cupboard designs and built in planters, Mr. Green was ahead of his time with innovative ideas.

The Atkins moved back to the area in 2011 and finished the next round of renovations in 2012 with the help of architect Jim Rodgers and Paloucci Construction. The updated kitchen area, laundry room, mud room, upstairs master suite and the lovely stone patios and fire pit off the back, gave this colonial farmhouse new life and interesting style.

The living room, updated this year with designer Frank Whittaker, shows the family’s unique and fun-loving personality.

According to the owners, “Everything in our home means something, from our children’s artwork to the professionals, memories from travels afar or just a quirky gift from a friend. We love to open the doors and entertain our family and friends and we hope you too feel at home as you wander through.”

Also on this year’s tour is the home of Donna Nasser, a traditional colonial house, built in 1969, in a development known as “Philbin’s.” Gerry Philbin developed and built his homes on mostly one acre lots using all old world methods.

When Donna’s family moved into the home in 1989, they made two major renovations. The first was installation of a pool and cabana and a flagstone patio and enlarged deck. The second was an addition for a kitchen expansion that has become the heart of this home. The home’s decor showcases traditional and period pieces that are family heirlooms and pieces that might be found in the colonial style.

“It is such a pleasure to showcase my home in my favorite time of year, including my Thanksgiving Dining Table and Christmas Morning Breakfast Table and ‘dripping’ my home in the season along with Debra J.Collarossi, my business partner,” said Nasser.

The homes of Craig and Lisa Best and James and Kelly Tates will also be on The Comm’s Holiday House Tour.

Tickets for the tour are $25 and are available in advance in The Comm office, online at waverlycomm.org and in The Comm lobby during the Artisans’ Marketplace.

For more information, visit waverlycomm.org.