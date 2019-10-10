SUBMITTED PHOTO The Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Township, will host its annual Children’s Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1-3 p.m. This year’s party is a Disney “Descendants” themed party complete with a haunted house, trick or treating, games, crafts, a treat and bake sale and a raffle. This family event is sponsored by Constantino’s Catering & Events, Toyota of Scranton and Waverly Preschool. Admission is free; donations will be accepted at the door. In keeping with its mission of service to the community, The Comm is collecting new or gently used Halloween costumes during the month of October to benefit the children of the United Neighborhood Centers.