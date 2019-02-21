Article Tools Font size – + Share This



WAVERLY TWP. — The Waverly Community House (Comm) will offer a free four-week gardening series just in time for spring.

The workshops are scheduled as follows: Tuesdays, Feb. 26 through March 19 from 2-3:30 p.m. and Thursdays, Feb. 28 through March 21 from 7-8:30 p.m.

The workshops will help people explore ways to transform open space into a garden sanctuary and discover the essentials of creating a thriving indoor or outdoor garden that is manageable and fun.

The workshops will be conducted by John Raike, who served as a civilian affairs officer for 27 years, touring some of the world’s greatest and most unique gardens. John previously worked as Longwood Gardens’ outdoor horticulturist and he now serves as the Comm’s gardener. He holds a BS degree in Agriculture from Penn State University.

Donations will be accepted at the door and all proceeds will benefit the Comm’s Garden Project.

For more information or to register for the workshops, call the Comm office at 570-586-8191.