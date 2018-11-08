Article Tools Font size – + Share This



November and December are two of the busiest months for The Waverly Community House. The months’ events begin with a Veterans Appreciation Spaghetti Dinner from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9. This event is free to the public and donations for the Pennsylvania Wounded Warrior Project will be accepted at the door. The event is sponsored by The Waverly Community House, The First Baptist Church of Abington and Waverly United Methodist Church.

On Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17 and 18, the Waverly Community House will host its 37th Annual Artisans’ Marketplace, proudly sponsored by the Waverly General Store for fifteen years. The Artisans’ Marketplace showcases the area’s most talented artisans and craftspeople who will offer high quality, handmade, one-of-a-kind items just in time for the holidays.

The juried show attracts some of the region’s most talented artisans. This year’s show includes the following vendors:

For the Home: From Drab to Fab; Sew Happy; The Barnwood Gallery; One of a Kind Baskets; Gravity Line Forge; Distinctively Raisa; Rodgers’ Nursery; Lisa Cunningham Fine Art, Creekside Gardens; Rustic Cotton Home; Sally Ann Design; Seven 810 Fixtures; Stone Fawx Studios and Midnight Fern Design.

For the Bath and Kitchen: Damiani Coffee Roasters; Spring Hills Farm; Pure Suds Co.; Sabrosa Salt Co.;

Chocolates by Leopold; Little Red Hen Soap Factory; Wyldflower Farms and Mount Pleasant Herbary.

Textiles and Wearable Art: Saint’s Nicks; Habitat; Second Season Mittens; Angus & Oliver and Bad Kitty Knits.

Ceramics, Glass, Stone and Wood: Chickadee Studio; Hand Blown Glass by Kyle Lavery; For the Love of Wood; Mark Chuck Ceramics; TB Turning & Woodwork and Colley Studio.

Jewelry: Nancy Jane Artisan Jewelry; Laurabee Studios, Little Gems by Em; Mariah Sol Metals and Wired & Fired Designs.

A luncheon, catered by Constantino’s Catering, is offered in the Scout Room each day of the show from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes vegetable minestrone soup, spring mix salad, chicken salad croissant sandwiches, turkey panini’s and mini pulled pork sandwiches. Homemade desserts will be available for purchase in The Comm Bake Shop.

Hours for the Artisans’ Marketplace are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The ticket price is $5 per person and is good for admission to the show on both days.

The Comm’s annual Holiday House Tour will be offered this year on Sunday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour features the homes of Tim and Tara Atkins, Craig and Lisa Best, Donna Nasser and Jim and Kelly Tates. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased in advance at The Comm office or during regular Artisans’ Marketplace Show hours.

Visitors to the Artisans’ Marketplace will be treated to the The Small Works Gallery’s Third Annual Juried Show. The Gallery will be open on Saturday and Sunday during regular show hours and will feature the winning submissions of local and regional artists.

December’s events include Wreath Making with Abby Peck on Friday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Native greens will be provided. A $3 charge covers supplies. On Saturday, Dec. 8, The Comm will hold its annual Sustainers’ Holiday Dinner and Dance at Constantino’s from 6:30-11 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person and are available in The Comm office.

The last event of 2018 will be The Comm’s annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 15. Tickets this year are $12 per person and must be purchased in advance of the event. No tickets will be sold at the door. Families are reminded that this event sells out every year so we encourage them to purchase their tickets early.

For more information on any of these events, visit Waverly Community House on Facebook or waverlycomm.org or call 570-586-8191, extension 2.