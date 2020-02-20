WAVERLY TWP. — The Waverly Community House is offering spring gardening workshops, a National Women’s History Month Luncheon, a book signing and an art exhibit in the month of March. We’re getting the word out early and here is what we’ve planned.

We begin with a free four-week gardening series, our ode to spring, which is scheduled for Thursdays starting March 5 and running through March 26. Morning and evening classes are offered (10 a.m. to noon or 6-8 p.m.).

Living with a short season can be frustrating, even to an alpine gardener. The workshops will teach you how to cope with nature’s challenges and bring forth beauty and wonder in your yard. Through lectures and visual presentations, you’ll learn to garden with bulbs, conifers, evergreens, flowering vines, ground covers and hardy perennials. You’ll also learn ways to attract beneficial insects and birds to your gardens.

The gardening series will be conducted by John Raike. John served as a Civilian Affairs Officer for 27 years, touring some of the world’s greatest and most unique gardens. He has done extensive work developing specialty gardens. John previously worked as Longwood Gardens’ outdoor horticulturist and he now serves as The Comm’s gardener. He holds a BS degree in Agriculture from Penn State University. Donations will be accepted at the door and all proceeds will benefit The Comm’s Garden Project.

Then it’s on to a celebration of women during National Women’s History Month beginning with a book signing and presentation by North Abington Township resident and author Dr. Susan Poulson who will discuss her new book “Suffrage: The Epic Struggle for Women’s Right to Vote.” Susan, a professor of American History at the University of Scranton, will summarize the suffragette movement and discuss the book during a presentation and book signing on Sunday, March 8 from 1-2 p.m. at the Comm. The event is free to the public and books will be available for purchase at that time. An RSVP is appreciated.

The celebration culminates with the National Women’s History Month Luncheon on Friday, March 20 at noon at Glen Oak Country Club. This year’s speaker is Waverly native Laurie Newman Tuchel. Laurie is an American artist who divides her time between adopted homes on Grand Bahama Island and Edinburgh, Scotland.

Interested in landscapes as well as the human figure, Laurie is drawn to exploring people, their relationship to time, place and the changing moods of the natural environment. She is passionate about colour, bold brushwork and oil paint.

Laurie is an avid traveler who has filled many sketchbooks with impressions that begin as visual field notes - recordings of emotional and visual responses through Plein Air. They incorporate collage and mixed media, gouache, pastel, and graphite, whatever it takes to gather information into the sketchbook. Back in the studio, these interpretations become the intuitive foundation for future paintings.

Laurie is equally interested in creating works of art that tell the stories of her island, Grand Bahama, to its community which has limited exposure to the power of visual art and its storytelling abilities. She is the inspiration behind a collaborative ongoing series highlighting the island’s unique history. Through her own work and those of other island artists, Grand Bahama’s heritage is being showcased in new ways. Since 2014, Laurie has exhibited paintings in The Bahamas, the United States and Scotland.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $35.00 per person and are available at The Comm and on our website: waverlycomm.org.

Laurie’s artwork will be on exhibit through mid-April in The\ Waverly Small Works Gallery located in the South Wing of The Comm. An artist’s reception is scheduled for Friday, March 20 from 5-7 p.m. in the Gallery.

For more information on the many exciting events, programs and classes, visit our website.