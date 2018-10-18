Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY THE WAVERLY COMM Two photos from a masquarade party in the 1920s at the Waverly Community House.

WAVERLY TWP. — Autumn is a busy season at the Waverly Community House (Comm), from the antiques show held in late September to the Artisans’ Marketplace and Holiday House tour, which will take place this year on Nov. 17 and 18.

Throughout the years, The Comm has been a place to welcome fall and celebrate special occasions such as Halloween and Thanksgiving. Every year since the 1920s, costume parties, dances, masquerades and parades filled the October calendar as children and adults prepared for the fall season.

In 1928, The Comm held a Halloween Masquerade Dance for adults which was filled with dancing, refreshments and music. Eighteenth century colonial attire was the common theme of the event as costumed adults poured into the building for a night of festive entertainment.

Similar events for children were also organized, usually by the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. As the years passed, Halloween always remained a celebratory occasion at The Comm.

This year’s Family Halloween Party is a Harry Potter-themed event, complete with a haunted house through the “Forbidden Forest,” trick or treating through “Platform 9¾,” a bake sale at Honeydukes Sweet Shop, games and activities.

Sponsored by Constantino’s Catering and Events, DellAglio Automotive Service and Waverly Preschool, the party will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.

In keeping with its mission of service to the community, The Comm will collect new or slightly used Halloween costumes during the month of October to benefit the children of the United Neighborhood Centers.