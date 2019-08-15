Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED ARTWORK 'Wildfire at Big Trees Lodge' by Dave Walsh. SUBMITTED PHOTO The Waverly Comm lawn was packed for the June Cars and Coffee event.

WAVERLY TWP. — Fresh off a weekend of activities to commemorate 100 years since its groundbreaking, the Waverly Community House (Comm) continues its celebration with some end-of-summer fun for people of all ages, beginning with Cocktails for the Courts on Friday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.

Cocktails

for the Courts

Cocktails for the Courts is a major fundraiser for the Comm. Proceeds benefit recreation programs and fund maintenance of its tennis, pickleball and basketball courts and upkeep to the playground.

The event will feature spirits and light fare provided by the area’s finest establishments. Attendees must be 21 years old. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in the Comm office or online at

waverlycomm.org.

Cocktails for the Courts is sponsored by Classic Properties with media sponsorship by Lamar Advertsing.

Cars and Coffee

Next up is Cars and Coffee on Sunday, Aug. 18. This event gets bigger every summer. The June 30 Cars and Coffee showcased almost 100 vehicles and was enjoyed by adults and children alike.

The event, which runs from 9-11 a.m., is open to the public at no charge. There is no registration fee to bring a car.

Cars and Coffee is sponsored by The Ferrari Club of America and coffee and pastries will be provided by John Nicolosi of Weis Markets, Waverly.

Art exhibit

The fun continues with an art exhibit in the Waverly Small Works Gallery (south wing) on Friday, Sept. 13 featuring the works of 2018 Belin Arts Scholar Dave Walsh.

Walsh is a painter who lives and works in Philadelphia, where he teaches painting and drawing at Villanova and Temple universities. His paintings are translations of his on-site observations in national parks and in wilderness and recreation areas where, as he puts it, “viewing landscape is a leisure activity.”

The exhibit, sponsored by PA Partners in Arts, opens with an artist talk and reception at 6 p.m. There is no charge to attend. Walsh’s work will be on display in the Gallery through Oct. 20.

Golf classic

The Comm will conclude its summer season with the Comm Centennial Golf Classic on Monday, Sept. 16 at Glen Oak Country Club.

The format is captain and crew. A registration fee of $175 includes 18 holes of golf and a cart, a putting contest, buffet lunch, cocktail hour and buffet dinner. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.

Sponsorships are available at the following levels: platinum sponsorship ($1,100) which includes complimentary registration for four golfers, a sponsorship sign at a Hole-in-One tee and recognition at the Tournament Banquet; gold sponsorship ($550) which includes complimentary registration for two golfers, a sponsorship sign at a Hole-in-One tee and recognition at the Tournament Banquet; silver sponsorship ($250) which includes a tee sign and listing in the program and a bronze sponsorship ($100) which includes listing in the program.

Prize donations are also accepted.

Those wishing to join the golfers for dinner only may do so at a charge of $50.

For more information on the tournament, or to download the registration form, visit waverlycomm.org. Registration forms are also available in the Comm lobby and office.