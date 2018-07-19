Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE WAVERLY COMM A view of the tennis court when the Comm was first built.

WAVERLY TWP. — As the summer comes to an end, the Waverly Community House (Comm) is preparing for its annual summertime community event: Cocktails for the Courts. This fundraiser, held on the lawn of the Comm, began in 2009 as a means to raise money for tennis court maintenance and was later expanded to include the funding of all recreational programs at the comm.

Tennis has always been an important part of The Comm’s history and hundreds of children have learned the game at the tennis clinics and lessons (for all skill levels) which are offered in the summer and run in conjunction with Comm Camp.

Since the Waverly Community House opened in 1920, the tennis courts have been a gathering space for community members. Every passing summer was filled with tennis tournaments and exhibitions meant to keep visitors active and entertained during the warm, long days. These early matches continued every year and eventually grew to become much-anticipated events that promoted healthy rivalry and fun, spirited competition among friends and neighbors in the Abington area.

Categories of play included doubles, singles, juniors and mixed events. At one point there were parent/child tournaments. Children were encouraged to play and the courts soon became a beloved space for all ages.

The tennis courts at the Waverly Community House became so popular,

summer holidays were often marked by corresponding tennis tournaments such as the Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day Championships.

More recently, The Comm collaborated with local organizations like Birchwood Tennis and Fitness Center and the Scranton Tennis Club to provide events such as the Bengt T. Nelson

Memorial Junior Tennis Team Classic, held in honor of local resident and tennis player Bengt T. Nelson.

The Comm’s courts are open to the public from May through October. Players who donate to the Annual Sustaining Fund may

reserve space for personal

or league play.

The tennis courts underwent several changes over the years. Initially, the courts were made of clay and HardTru, and while clay is high on the list of surfaces on which tennis players like to play, over the years the cost to maintain them proved to be prohibitive. In 2009, the clay courts were replaced with a hard coat surface but recent harsh winters caused them to deteriorate. This year’s Cocktails for the Courts event will raise money for another resurfacing of the courts in late August and early September. The new courts will be made from a state-of-the art surface called Versa Court and include a newly-acquired and much-anticipated backboard and lines for pickleball.

Cocktails for the Courts, sponsored by Classic Properties, is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13, beginning at 6 p.m.

Admission is $35 and one must be 18 or older to attend. It includes food from local restaurants, wine, beer and signature cocktails and music by Rich Jenkins. Tickets are available in The Comm office, by calling 570-586-8191, online at waverlycomm.org or at the door. For more information, visit the Waverly Community House Facebook page.

Fun facts

■ In 1923, the service charge for the use of rackets and balls for 30 minutes was 5¢ per item.

■ In 1949, the entry fee for that year’s tournament was 75¢ per person.

■ In the 1950’s, the tournament prize was the Belin Trophy, which winners got to keep for one year.