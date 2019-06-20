Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO A car on display at last year's Cars n' Coffee at the Waverly Comm. SUBMITTED PHOTO Vehicles on display at last year's Cars n' Coffee at the Waverly Comm.

Originally dubbed “the Waverly Community House’s Car Cruise,” Cars and Coffee has become increasingly more popular since its humble beginning.

The event was the brainstorm of (then) Officer Dan Mooney and a few of his car enthusiast friends who approached Comm Executive Director Maria Wilson about the idea for a car show on the Comm lawn.

The first Car Cruise was held in August of 2012.

Since then, the shows have attracted classic and exotic car owners from all over the region and people who enjoy looking at these unique automobiles, rarely seen on the road. Organized in part by The Ferrari Club of America, last year’s September Cars and Coffee included showstoppers such as the 1957 Chevy, the 1967 Pontiac GTO, the 1940’s Model A, and the 4.56 scale version of a 1947 Ford Ranger (with a toy version parked alongside), Also on hand were Ferraris, Mustangs, Corvettes, an Aston Martin and more.

One of the newer automobiles on display was a 2009 ZR1 Corvette shown by Doug LaCoe, owner of the Dalton Do-It Center, and his wife Diane. Bearing the license plate “I WON IT,” the vehicle was only one of 1,400 made and was a car giveaway prize in a drawing at the Sands Casino in Bethlehem on Labor Day, 2009. The original name drawn from the thousands of entrants that day was a no show and the LaCoe’s entry was the next to be picked.

This year’s shows are sponsored by John Nicolosi of Weis Markets, who will have plenty of coffee and pastries on board for the events that run from 9-11 a.m. on Sunday, June 30 and Sunday, Aug. 18. The Aug. 18 event is also sponsored by The Ferrari Club of America.

Cars and Coffee is free to the public and there is no charge to bring a vehicle. The event is held rain or shine.