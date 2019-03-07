WAVERLY TWP. — Not only is March the month we celebrate the return of spring; it’s also one of the busiest months on the Waverly Community House’s calendar. Several special events are planned, which appeal to people of all ages.

National Women’s

History Month

Luncheon

The first event, the National Women’s History Month Luncheon, takes place Friday, March 15 at Glen Oak Country Club. This year’s keynote speaker is award-winning author Suzanne Fisher Staples.

Born in Philadelphia, Fisher Staples worked as a news reporter and editor for United Press International in Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, New York and Washington, D.C. Later she served as a foreign news editor for The Washington Post, and she helped design a literacy project for poor rural women with the U. S. Agency for International Development.

Her novel, “Under the Persimmon Tree,” set in Afghanistan, is listed by the International Reading Association as a Notable Book for a Global Society.

Fisher Staples is program chair for The Gathering at Keystone College, a unique symposium on the power of imagination.

Among her many awards and citations are: the Margaretta Belin Chamberlin Award, the Keystone College Distinguished Scholar Award and the Keystonian Award for Outstanding Keystone College Alumnae. She currently serves as a Keystone College Scholar in Residence and is a member of the Distinguished Daughters of Pennsylvania.

Fisher Staples grew up on Chapman Lake and graduated from Lakeland High School. She went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cedar Crest College in Allentown. She is a current resident of Nicholson.

The luncheon will begin at noon. Tickets are $35 and are available at the Comm and online at waverlycomm.org.

St. Patrick’s Day

Family Party

Next is the Comm’s first St. Patrick’s Day Family Party, which the organization plans to make an annual event. It will be held Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to noon and feature crafts, games and a raffle. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted at the door.

Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival

Last, but certainly not least, is the Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival, which runs Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24.

The festival will screen more than 20 films, including features, horror and animated shorts, documentaries and international films. It will include an opening night gala, artist tributes, presentations and panel discussions and the ever-popular Mystery Box Challenge.

The three-day event kicks off with an Opening Night Gala Awards Presentation and Filmmaker Reception, hosted by TV personality Paola Giangiacomo at 7 p.m. at the Waverly Community House. The evening’s activities will include a presentation of the F. Lammot Belin Award for Excellence in Cinema to Producer Robert May and a screening of his award-winning film, “The Station Agent.” May will host an audience Q & A immediately following the film.

Waverly Township native and Abington Heights graduate Lisa Marie Stetler, a force behind the popular animated movie “Ferdinand,” will receive the Festival’s Vision Award.

Tickets for the Friday evening event are $65 in advance and $70 at the door. The ticket price includes light fare, catered by POSH, and cocktails.

Saturday’s events include “Pitch, Fund, Cast” a kickoff brunch and panel discussion featuring film producers Lisa Stetler and Chris Fetchko and casting agent Mia Cusumano. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. at POSH at the Scranton Club. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door.

“When Scorsese Calls,” with author Charles Brandt, will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the private event space at the Bittenbender Building, 126 Franklin Street, Scranton. Brandt will discuss his book, “I Heard You Paint Houses,” and the soon to be released movie “The Irishman,” by Martin Scorsese, based on Mr. Brandt’s book. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing following the presentation. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. Seating is limited.

Saturday’s films will be showing at the Ritz Theater in Downtown Scranton beginning at 11 a.m. with the movie “A Bread Factory, Part 1” with Tyne Daley. A block of Mini-International Documentary Films will be shown at 1:30 p.m., followed at 3 p.m. by a curated selection of film festival shorts which focus on the human condition. “The Pretender,” a popular documentary about a Rocky impersonator, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. At 9 p.m., the festival will show “All in Time,” a film shot almost entirely in Northeast Pennsylvania. Director Chris Fetchko will introduce the film and offer an audience Q & A after.

Sunday’s films and events will take place at The PNC Auditorium in the Loyola Science Center on the University of Scranton campus. The day begins with an encore showing of the film “A Bread Factory, Part 1” followed by “A Bread Factory, Part II” at noon. VIA Global Studios, the production arm of WVIA-TV, will offer a free panel discussion on the digital age of filmmaking at 2 p.m. Films selected from the Mystery Box Challenge will be shown beginning at 4 p.m. The festival concludes with a block of films by regional filmmakers. The first film starts at 5 p.m.

The Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival is supported by the F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation, which has a mission to “build community through the arts.” Festival sponsors include Scranton Tomorrow, The Lackawanna County Council on the Arts, WVIA Public Media, People’s Security Bank and Trust, ATR Properties, the Ritz Theater and the MacGregor family.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nepafilmfestival.com.