WAVERLY TWP. — In July, the Waverly Community House celebrated the 100th Anniversary of the ground breaking for the building. The weekend’s events were the highlight of 2019 for The Comm. This was a year for many new and exciting initiatives for the Waverly Community House. The Comm underwent a major renovation with the addition of all new windows throughout the entire building. The windows, specially designed to mimic the originals, are energy efficient, and their installation will result in a reduction in The Comm’s energy bills.

The Visitor Center also received a makeover in 2019 with an upgrade of furniture, fixtures and display cases and the addition of a TV monitor that streams video and photos of The Comm throughout its history. Visitors are treated to recollections and the sharing of memories of The Comm by individuals who grew up nearby. The Center is also a great place to visit for those who want to find out more about activities and places to see and do things in northeast Pennsylvania.

The Waverly Small Works Gallery celebrated its second year with a host of shows by local and regional artists, including the current exhibit by Robyn Banks Burckhardt which is on display until Jan. 15.

The Waverly Community House will launch a new Performing Arts initiative with a 10-week program for children in grades two through five. The classes are held on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. beginning on Jan. 22. The classes will culminate in a performance of Disney’s “The Jungle Book” on Saturday, April 18. The cost is $150 per student with a $15 discount for children currently enrolled in the CommKids Program.

The Waverly Community House will officially open its Children’s Interactive Learning Center in early 2020. The Center is designed to engage children of all ages and interests and specifically children with sensory processing sensitivities and physical challenges. The addition of this new recreational and educational alternative will allow families and children to enjoy all of the benefits of The Comm under one roof.

The 2020 Waverly Comm calendar is full of activities for people of all ages. So visit waverlycomm.org to learn about everything planned for the coming year.

Happy New Year from everyone at The Waverly Community House.