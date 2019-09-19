Article Tools Font size – + Share This



WAVERLY TWP. — As the summer winds down, the Waverly Community House will begin preparing for its fall lineup of events. This year, our Destination Freedom Underground Railroad Walking Tour will be highlighted to deepen the understanding of our region’s history and provide the public with a broad range of educational offerings, while emphasizing the importance of local history and heritage.

Destination Freedom also serves as an extension of our Comm Classroom and Archive Program.

The Comm Classroom and Archive Program

The program launched in 2012 with the organization of historic documents, letters, newspaper articles, memorabilia and photographs related to the Comm and its founders the Belin family, dating back to 1919. Since then, the Comm Classroom Program has expanded to include various initiatives and educational offerings revolving around topics such as the Scranton Lace Company, northeast Pennsylvania architect George M.D. Lewis, the Underground Railroad, and World War II, among others. Additionally, the Comm partnered with regional organizations such as the Abington Community Library, Lackawanna Historical Society and Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority in order to provide these educational offerings in the form of maps, pamphlets, brochures, walking tours and exhibits.

In most recent years, the Comm Classroom and Archive Program has included outreach efforts such as an online blog created to educate a widespread digital audience around the world, and guided walking tours revolving around the Underground Railroad, which will be offered at the Comm throughout the upcoming year.

The Destination

Freedom Underground Railroad Walking Tour

The walking tour is a self-guided tour map designed to educate community members on the Underground Railroad and its strong ties to the northeast Pennsylvania region. On this tour, participants can view the nearby sites of significance as they pertain to this time period and learn more about the area residents who once aided former slaves on their journey toward freedom.

Historic locations on the map include homes of abolitionists, the runaway slave settlement along Carbondale Road, Hickory Grove Cemetery’s Civil War section and more. The program is also accompanied by a companion reader, containing detailed descriptions and supplemental information on each individual and location, as well as an additional piece highlighting the Hickory Grove Cemetery, where Civil War soldiers are buried.

Destination Freedom has been an expansion of the Comm Classroom and Archive Program, and was created in 2017 with the assistance of a Partnership Grant from the Lackawanna Heritage Valley National and State Heritage Area and the National Park Service. Since it became available to the public, the Waverly Community House has conducted many group tours for organizations and schools such as South Abington Elementary School, Newton Ransom Elementary School, Keystone Community Resources, Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence Charter School and others.

In 2018, with the assistance of another Partnership Grant from the LHVA, the Comm was able to develop Destination Freedom by adding an interactive display screen and a mural of the map, both displayed in the Waverly Welcome Center at the Comm. This tour was expanded on once again in 2019, with a recent partnership with the Abington Community Library which has generated two guided tours with local Civil War historian and Waverly Community House staff member, EJ Murphy.

Future plans for Destination Freedom include more guided tours and a walking tour website, launching sometime within the upcoming year.

Stay tuned for updates on the Waverly Community House’s website, Facebook page, Instagram and the Comm Classroom Blog at wcharchives.com.

For self-guided walking tours, visitors are welcome to obtain their map at the Waverly Community House Office during business hours. (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Or for more information call the Comm at 570-586-8191.