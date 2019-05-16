Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Waverly Junior Waddlers take off from the starting line in the five-and-under race. Runners take off from the starting line of the Waverly Waddle.

WAVERLY TWP. — Fifty runners and walkers participated in the Waverly Waddle 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 11 to honor mothers and caregivers at the Waverly Community House.

The event was chaired by Emily Karam with timing provided by Kirby’s Race Timing. Major sponsors for the race were: Anders P. Nelson, M.D.; Karam Orthodontics; Constantino’s Catering and Events; Dell’Aglio Automotive Services; Quinn, Mariotti & Abod and Toyota of Scranton. Additional sponsors included: Walker & Walker, P.C.; Elk Mountain Ski Resort; Allied Glass Industries, Inc.; Roba Family Farms; Peoples Security Bank, P.C.; Nat E. Levinson, M.D. and ProActive Family Chiropractic.

Results are as follows.

Overall Female Runner: Alla Wilson (19:51)

Females Under 29: Grace McCormack (23:09), first place; Nora Kolucki (25:42), second place; Kate Chickillo (29:27), third place.

Females 50-plus: Donna Doherty (26:18), first place; Carole Hamersley (30:53), second place; Beth Grom (35:03), third place.

Overall Female Walker: Madiline Slocum (26:24).

Overall Male Runner: Alex Duffy (18:46).

Males Under 29: Nicholas Booth (19:32), first place; Vinny Balivo (21:48), second place; Michael Allardyce (24:55), third place.

Males 30 to 49: Brendan Dwyer (21:18), first place; Brian McQuestion (23:49), second place; Marc Mozdian (25:44), third place.

Males 50-plus: William Booth (22:18), first place; Ed Lipski, Jr. (22:31), second place; Eric Duffy (24:27), third place.

Overall Male Walker: Danny Dolcetti (28:56).

For the complete list of runners, walkers and their finish times, visit arrowliveresults.com/WaverlyWaddle.